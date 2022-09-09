Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 10 – Friday September 16 2022

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO