Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 10 – Friday September 16 2022

Two Cobb County motorists killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating fatal accidents in which two motorists were killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend. The public information release described the two fatal...
Roswell plans to revitalize the area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9
ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is planning to revitalize the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9, as well as the area within a half-mile radius of it. The city council has tasked the Downtown Development Authority to create a master plan for the area and The DDA will contract with the Sizemore Group planning firm to complete the plan.
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Kennesaw presents Spook-Central Park on October 15
The City of Kennesaw’s annual Fall-O-Ween Fest this year features a costume contest at Spook-Central Park, a showing of the film “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island”, and more. For more information read the press release reprinted below. Kennesaw, GA (September 12, 2022) — City of Kennesaw Parks &...
Trucks hauling beer, chicken parts cause problems in 2 separate wrecks
ATLANTA — The Monday morning rush hour is off to a shaky start. There have been multiple wrecks on the roadways causing issues for commuters. 8:30 a.m. | Two of four lanes on I-75 are back open in Bartow County. 7 a.m. | A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer...
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Fulton County announces rollout of updated COVID vaccines, boosters
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health will soon begin administering the bivalent COVID vaccines for use as booster doses to the public starting Monday. The updated shot is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus.
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center
“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday September 13
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday September 13 with a high near 80 degrees. What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Tuesday September 13?. Clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph. What does the extended forecast have in...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Where are the jobs concentrated in Cobb County?
As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including transportation and the environment, we’re expanding and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. This article takes a look at the distribution of jobs...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Georgia (State)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Drawing more than 50 million visitors each year and listed fourth on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2022,” Atlanta GA is one of the most visited cities in the USA.
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth County
The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School(Image by VO2 Personal Training Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School.
