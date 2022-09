Alabama football returned to practice following last Saturday’s victory at Texas. The Crimson Tide will be back on the practice fields on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT as the team prepares for ULM. Alabama will host the Warhawks this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO