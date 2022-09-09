Read full article on original website
Illinois Zoo Announces Sad News of Passing of Jim the Brown Bear
All good things do come to an end and sadly that includes the life of beloved zoo animals. A zoo in Illinois just shared the news that one of their bears has now passed after his health declined to the point where he was beyond help. The Brookfield Zoo in...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
