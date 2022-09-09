Mary Ellen Nelson, age 73 of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 21, 1948 to the late Charles and Margaret (Ellison) Goins. Mary was a loving wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, that enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and getting out and coming to see her sister.

LENOIR CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO