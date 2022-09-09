Read full article on original website
Andy Robert Evans, age 92, of Caryville
Andy Robert Evans, age 92, of Caryville passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church, Campbell County Masonic Lodge #778 and retired in 1990 after 30 years as an educator from Campbell and Anderson County School Systems. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and an avid Tennessee sports fan, and he especially loved the Lady Vols. After his retirement he enjoyed farming and especially his cattle. Preceded in death by parents: Billy and Nell Evans, Sisters: Pat Wallingford and Joyce Faulkner, brothers: Harold and Gary Evans.
One patient airlifted from afternoon wreck at Jacksboro
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There was a two vehicle wreck on the four lane Monday afternoon at the Eagle Market intersection just after 2:30pm. On the La Follette (east) bound side of the four lane, one vehicle was stopped at the traffic light, and a following vehicle did not stop and struck the stopped vehicle, according to officials with the Jacksboro Police Department.
Broadband grant dollars for Campbell County are on the way
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. Campbell County Commission’s Communications Committee has...
Cancer Association champion Chapman laid to rest Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – David Chapman loved his community, and he lived that love everyday. You likely know David from Walmart, and for those of us of an older generation, we know him from Woodson’s Super Market and New World of Shopping. Chapman passed away last Wednesday. “David’s...
Mary Ellen Nelson, age 73 of Lenoir City
Mary Ellen Nelson, age 73 of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 21, 1948 to the late Charles and Margaret (Ellison) Goins. Mary was a loving wife of 56 years, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, that enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden, canning fruits and vegetables, and getting out and coming to see her sister.
Tennessee’s Interim Commissioner of Health visits Campbell County
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Interim Commissioner of Health, Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, visited and toured the Campbell County Dept. of Health at Jacksboro. Joining Dr. Mc Donald on the the tour was the Director of the CC Health Dept. Charles Turner, State...
Hensley, Jones, Miller on ballot for Gray Insurance Group’s COW
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s time for you to vote in this week’s survey for the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week.” The ballot includes Landen Hensley, Devon Jones and Ethan Miller from the Sept. 9, 34-33 win over Morristown East. Vote HERE.
September 13, 2022
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s a home match for Campbell Lady Cougar Soccer this evening while Lady Cougar Volleyball plays away from Brown Court. Soccer starts at 6pm and takes…. September 13, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. TOP PHOTO: Bobby Vann (left) and Josh Vann accepted the certificate honoring...
Osborn named as CCSO’s SRO supervisor
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a release to WLAF, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton announced the promotion of Deputy Sheriff Brian Osborn to corporal. Osborn will serve as a First Line Supervisor for the School Resource Officer (SRO) Division. Osborn began his service with the Campbell County...
Bruce, undefeated team recognized at Jacksboro Middle School
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It really has been 25 years since Coach Johnny Bruce coached his last undefeated team at Jacksboro Middle School. The coach, his staff and players were celebrated on Thursday night on Coach Travis Gibson Field. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/12/2022-PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVID GRAHAM)
USDA Commodity distribution is next week at Jellico and La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA distributes USDA commodities Tuesday, September 20, at Jellico and at La Follette on Wednesday, September 21. Commodities distribution at the Jellico Library is Tue., Sept. 20. The hours are from 9:30am until 11:30am or until the food is gone. The address is 104 North Main Street, 37762.
Lady Cougar Soccer at home, Lady Cougar Volleyball at Powell
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s a home match for Campbell Lady Cougar Soccer this evening while Lady Cougar Volleyball plays away from Brown Court. Soccer starts at 6pm and takes on the visiting Union Patriots. Volleyball has a district game at Powell against the Lady Panthers. Soccer’s postponed...
Campbell’s 2022-2023 Basketball schedule released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Basketball season for the Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars is just around the corner. CCHS opens its schedule at home on November 15 with the Claiborne Bulldogs. WLAF and the Doyle’s Tire Sports Network will be there to send you all the action from every game.
Stagnolia is Caryville’s new chief of police
CARYVILLE, YN (WLAF) – The Town of Caryville has a new police chief. Last night at the regular monthly meeting of the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board voted to hire Freddie Stagnolia as police chief. The second candidate for the position was Assistant Chief Michael Owens. Aldermen Patrick Pebley said “Both candidates had impeccable resumes and gave impeccable interviews.”
Jones receives new attorney; remains in jail
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Cameron Jones remains jailed following his assault on a county employee. However, he does have a new attorney. Jones, a career offender, had been represented by the public defender’s office in his prior cases, which include aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated stalking.
Woman arrested for speeding, no driver’s license, drug possession
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Speeding triggered a traffic stop for a Huntsville woman early on Friday morning. According to the arrest report, it was around 4:30am when Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Fox stopped Tracie Renee Miracle on Howard Baker Highway for speeding, 66 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.
Call for an insurance quote and have a chance to win fair tickets
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Allstate Insurance Agent Casey Allen is giving away tickets to the Tennessee Valley Fair. All you need to do to have your name placed into the drawing is call Casey for an auto or home insurance quote. Her number is 423.592.4292. Casey will...
No injuries in early morning motel fire
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – There were no reports of injury when a fire at a Caryville motel was called in to central dispatch at 3:29am today. Caryville’s Fire and Police Departments responded to the Tennessee Motel after the call of smoke coming through the attic and walls came in. Officials said the smoke was coming from room 10 where an air conditioning unit shorted out catching the wood framing of the building on fire.
20th annual Royal Blue Big Game Banquet
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Royal Blue chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation held its 20th annual Big Game Banquet on Saturday evening at the Ball Farm Event Center. A nice crowd gathered for the banquet, live and silent auction and raffles, which included fire arms, knives, sports packages and more.
Board of Education holds regular monthly meeting this evening
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education meets in its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6 pm at the Campbell County Courthouse. See the full agenda HERE. As at every September meeting, the appointment of a chairman and vice-chairman will take place at the beginning...
