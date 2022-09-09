Read full article on original website
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
WWL-TV
Chase across CCC leaves 6 wrecked vehicles, suspect captured
A female suspect led several Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles on a chase across the Crescent City Connection that ended at Galvez and Poydras Monday afternoon. The chase resulted in three JPSO vehicles and three civilian cars wrecked and the suspect arrested, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
2 shot on Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday evening
According to Police, a man was shot at the intersection of South Roman Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday
According to the New Orleans Police Department the incident happened in the 5000 block Lakeshore Dr.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
WWL-TV
6 wrecked vehicles as JP deputies chase suspect over CCC into New Orleans
Jefferson Parish deputies engaged in a chase of a suspect wanted in New Orleans Monday afternoon. The chase ended with six wrecked cars.
NOLA.com
New Orleans firefighters extinguish early morning blaze in Treme restaurant
The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished an early morning blaze Sunday at a Treme restaurant in the 1600 block of Basin Street. Firefighters were dispatched to 714 N. Claiborne Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a blaze inside the two-story brick building, the NOFD said. The fire was largely contained inside a kitchen of what was most recently known as TaTa’s Wings, Wine & Oyster Bar.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
Man killed on Toledano Street Friday evening
The NOPD reports that just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the road that connects the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas.
13 WHAM
Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
Neighbors react to fire at Austerlitz Street Baptist Church
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A three alarm fire at an Uptown Baptist church has stunned the congregation, and they are worried about the church’s future. Firefighters got the call at 9:19 this morning that smoke was coming out of the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church. By 9:42 it turned into a three alarm fire and then by […]
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing. Willie Odom, 13, was last seen walking out of the reporting person's residence around 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Anyone with additional information on Willie Odom’s whereabouts is asked to contact...
WWL
