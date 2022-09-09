ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Chase across CCC leaves 6 wrecked vehicles, suspect captured

A female suspect led several Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles on a chase across the Crescent City Connection that ended at Galvez and Poydras Monday afternoon. The chase resulted in three JPSO vehicles and three civilian cars wrecked and the suspect arrested, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

New Orleans firefighters extinguish early morning blaze in Treme restaurant

The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished an early morning blaze Sunday at a Treme restaurant in the 1600 block of Basin Street. Firefighters were dispatched to 714 N. Claiborne Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a blaze inside the two-story brick building, the NOFD said. The fire was largely contained inside a kitchen of what was most recently known as TaTa’s Wings, Wine & Oyster Bar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
13 WHAM

Fugitive from Louisiana arrested for murder in Webster

Webster, N.Y. — A man wanted for murder in New Orleans has been captured in the Rochester area. Police responded to the Country Manor apartment complex in Webster shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a domestic dispute. While investigating, police learned the man involved had...
WEBSTER, NY
WGNO

Neighbors react to fire at Austerlitz Street Baptist Church

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A three alarm fire at an Uptown Baptist church has stunned the congregation, and they are worried about the church’s future. Firefighters got the call at 9:19 this morning that smoke was coming out of the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church. By 9:42 it turned into a three alarm fire and then by […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing. Willie Odom, 13, was last seen walking out of the reporting person's residence around 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Anyone with additional information on Willie Odom’s whereabouts is asked to contact...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy