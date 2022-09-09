The annual Italian Feast of Saint Liberata Festival returned to Patchogue this weekend. In addition to the parade and street fair, the Greater Patchogue Cultural Heritage Committee’s annual festival is known for the statue of Saint Liberata, which a procession delivers to Patchogue’s Four Corners. There, attendees pin money to the statue, which this year was donated to two local Catholic churches, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Frances de Sales.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO