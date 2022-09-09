Read full article on original website
South Shore Paddleboards closing down after nine years in Babylon Village
Greater Long Island newsletters. One of the largest and highly-recognized paddleboard shops on Long Island is saying goodbye to Babylon Village. In a tearful video posted on social media, South Shore Paddleboards owner Karen Marvin announced that her store’s last day of operation will be Oct. 1. “The past...
25 Photos: Islip’s Seafest joyfully returns to the Bay Shore Marina
Greater Long Island newsletters. Over 1,000 Long Islanders headed to the Bay Shore Marina this weekend for this year’s Town of Islip’s Seafest. Dozens of food trucks and other vendors filled the marina as guests enjoyed live music. Kids rode ponies and fed animals in the petting zoo.
25 Photos: Check out the Italian Feast of Saint Liberata Festival’s return to Patchogue
The annual Italian Feast of Saint Liberata Festival returned to Patchogue this weekend. In addition to the parade and street fair, the Greater Patchogue Cultural Heritage Committee’s annual festival is known for the statue of Saint Liberata, which a procession delivers to Patchogue’s Four Corners. There, attendees pin money to the statue, which this year was donated to two local Catholic churches, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Frances de Sales.
25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest
Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
LI actor Kevin James to perform at Stony Brook’s Staller Center Jan. 27
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Toast also has locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Bohemia. Click here to learn more. The Staller Center for the Arts in Stony Brook has just announced a one-night winter appearance...
Port Authority cop who pitched in MLB dies in car crash on way to 9/11 memorial
Greater Long Island newsletters. Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, died in a car wreck Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, police officials and his former teams confirmed.
