The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 67-year-old at-risk missing person, Loeup Oum who was last seen on Sept.11, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Oum was last seen walking away from her residence near the 2500 block of East 14th Street in Long...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO