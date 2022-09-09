ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
anash.org

Wilkes-Barre: From The Inside Out

At the start of the school year, Yakir Havin sat down with Rabbi Uri Perlman, founder and director of the “Wilkes-Barre” yeshiva, to discuss what makes that yeshiva unique and what is the secret to reaching our teens. Wilkes-Barre. It’s a name whose pronunciation catches the tongues of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

March for Arch benefit held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottsville, PA
Society
City
Wyoming, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Stroud Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pottsville, PA
Health
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed bridge detour raises community concern

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'My Bike' program gifts freedom and fun to families

PLAINS, Pa. — It was a special morning at the Lighthouse Academy near Wilkes-Barre for four children. Because Monday was the day they came here to receive their first bike. "Today is about enabling children with disabilities to live life to the fullest to give them a bike so they can ride with their siblings, you know, and their families to be just like every one of us wants to fit in and belong," said CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Charlie LaVallee.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Wyoming Valley#General Health#Wilkes#York Terrace
Newswatch 16

Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Foodtown of Shickshinny closing

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny, Curry Donuts, just as of last week. "Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny. "Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Newswatch 16

Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
SCRANTON, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Renewed Traditional in Tobyhanna

A just-completed total rehab has made this turn-of-the-20th-century classic better than new. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those contemporary Poconos houses I’ve been featuring in this space lately do look nice, don’t they?. But not everyone...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

NEPA Junior Shoot in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a learning experience in Lackawanna County as children and teenagers took part in a rifle competition on Saturday. This was the 14th year for the NEPA Junior Shoot Competition for children ages 10 to 18 held at the Game Land 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy