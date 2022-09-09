Read full article on original website
Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
Times News
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
anash.org
Wilkes-Barre: From The Inside Out
At the start of the school year, Yakir Havin sat down with Rabbi Uri Perlman, founder and director of the “Wilkes-Barre” yeshiva, to discuss what makes that yeshiva unique and what is the secret to reaching our teens. Wilkes-Barre. It’s a name whose pronunciation catches the tongues of...
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
pahomepage.com
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
'My Bike' program gifts freedom and fun to families
PLAINS, Pa. — It was a special morning at the Lighthouse Academy near Wilkes-Barre for four children. Because Monday was the day they came here to receive their first bike. "Today is about enabling children with disabilities to live life to the fullest to give them a bike so they can ride with their siblings, you know, and their families to be just like every one of us wants to fit in and belong," said CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Charlie LaVallee.
sanatogapost.com
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale
POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
Here’s where to get updated COVID vaccines in the Lehigh Valley
In an effort to help mitigate a potential COVID-19 surge this fall, the Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering clinics to administer the newly-authorized and updated vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week granted emergency use authorization of the...
Foodtown of Shickshinny closing
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Three restaurants are closed along Main Street in Shickshinny, Curry Donuts, just as of last week. "Yeah, that's just a shame. It really is," says Marge Seewagen of Shickshinny. "Yeah, well, like I said, I think a lot of it has to do with the economy...
Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event
SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
Former councilman facing theft, forgery charges in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale city council last month, and on Monday morning, he turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. Besides serving on Carbondale City Council, Joseph McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B's Tobacco Shop in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Borough in Schuylkill County to consider ordinance making it legal to ride ATVs, dirt bikes on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in. On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renewed Traditional in Tobyhanna
A just-completed total rehab has made this turn-of-the-20th-century classic better than new. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those contemporary Poconos houses I’ve been featuring in this space lately do look nice, don’t they?. But not everyone...
NEPA Junior Shoot in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a learning experience in Lackawanna County as children and teenagers took part in a rifle competition on Saturday. This was the 14th year for the NEPA Junior Shoot Competition for children ages 10 to 18 held at the Game Land 300 Rifle Range in Archbald.
WOLF
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
