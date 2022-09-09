Read full article on original website
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank property transferred for bike path
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission voted 4-0 to sign a release deed with the commonwealth for Doug’s Cove Preserve but declined payment for it. Commission vice chair and commonwealth representative Wesley Motts abstained. Land Bank executive director James Lengyel told the commission a bike path is being...
Martha's Vineyard Times
LUPC recommends public hearing on proposed roundabout
Waterfield Design Group, in a collaboration with the Town of Oak Bluffs, presented plans to introduce a roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Ave. and Circuit Ave during a Martha’s Vineyard Commission subcommittee meeting Monday evening. The proposal comes as a modification to the North Bluff Seawall project,...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
John Callahan Jr.
John Callahan Jr., a resident of Bonita Springs, Fla., former long-term resident of Huntington, N.Y., and part-time resident of West Tisbury, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. He was born in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. to John and Pansy Tilley Callahan. Growing up, “Johnny,” as he was known to his family and friends, dove into his first love, athletics. He became a great athlete and coach, and achieved many honors in basketball and baseball in the North Country and Huntington. That competitive spirit would shape his zest for life, and the relationships created along the way. He was the first of his family to attend college (Hartwick College, in Oneonta, N.Y.), where he met the love of his life, Barbara, and lifelong friends with whom he was in contact until his death.
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Never been in more pain’
Islanders are displaying their support for the struggles of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone, who lost their dog Ralf, a 3½ year old cane corso-Neapolitan mastiff mix, from a hit-and-run incident on Saturday. “I’ve never been in more pain in my entire life,” Tucker told The Times. Tucker has...
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
capecod.com
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire reported at Winston’s
Fire crews from Oak Bluffs and Tisbury responded to an electrical outlet fire at Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs at 8:29 am Saturday. Oak Bluffs police officers blocked the parking lot area from cars. Oak Bluffs EMS was on standby. “Within minutes, our senior captain arrived on location,” Oak...
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"
(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common
Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
capecod.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. Cape Wide News...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
capecod.com
Two seriously injured after car goes over dune onto Brewster beach
BREWSTER – At 1:07 AM Monday morning, Brewster Fire-Rescue reports they were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the upper Breakwater Beach Landing. On arrival units found a vehicle had traveled through a split rail fence and over the dune eventually coming to rest in a vertical position on the beach. Firefighters and police officers quickly evaluated and extricated two victims from the vehicle who were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Brewster and Dennis Fire Department ambulances with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank Brewster Police and Dennis Fire for their assistance at the accident scene and Harwich Fire who covered an additional medical response during the incident.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
