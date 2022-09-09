Read full article on original website
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
nypressnews.com
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
survivornet.com
Teaching Assistant, 22, Mistakenly Diagnosed with Anxiety, Doctors Overlooked ‘Football-Sized’ Bowel Cancer Tumor Due to Her Young Age
Teaching assistant Sophie Anderson was misdiagnosed with anxiety and other common issues like IBS for years before doctors found a football-sized tumor on her bowel at just 22 years old. After many years of distress in not knowing what was wrong with her, Sophie needed a life-saving surgery. Bowel cancer...
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
When Should You Go To The Hospital If You Have A Seizure?
If you see someone having a seizure, or you experience one yourself, it can be terrifying, especially since it's an involuntary condition. Seizures result from too much electrical activity in the brain causing changes in behavior and may result in the loss of consciousness, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. Anything that causes a spike in abnormal brain electrical activity can cause a seizure, including a brain injury, electrical shock, epilepsy, heart disease, high fever, and certain drugs, just to name a few (via Mount Sinai).
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
survivornet.com
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
nypressnews.com
Statins: The growths on your fingers that could signal potentially fatal rhabdomyolysis
The Mayo Clinic reassures that “the risk of very serious side effects is extremely low, and calculated in a few cases per million people taking statins”. In a report on statin-induced rhabdomyolysis published in the journal Physiotherapy Canada, researchers sought to identify which statins may carry a higher risk of rhabdomyolysis.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
