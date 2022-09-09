ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

For the First Time in 2 Years, People Think Home Prices Will Fall

By Sarah Hansen, Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDmAW_0hoxq8xQ00
Money; Shutterstock

The housing market is cooling rapidly after two years of double-digit price growth, and consumers finally see light at the end of the tunnel — in the form of falling home prices.

Survey data released earlier this week by Fannie Mae showed that on average, people expect home prices to fall 0.4% over the coming year. It's the first time people have anticipated a decline since August 2020.

While consumer expectations don't always become a reality, most people were anticipating home prices to spike during the pandemic — which is exactly what's happened. The biggest growth expectations over the past three years came in May 2021, when people anticipated prices would increase roughly 4% over the next 12 months.

That turned out to be a drastic underestimate. Between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of this year, the median home price rose from $382,600 to $440,300, according to data from the Census Bureau. That's a 15% jump.

The Fannie Mae survey polls roughly 1,000 people responsible for the financial decisions of their household every month. Last month, people expected home price growth of 1.9% — so something has clearly shifted in their mentality toward the end of the summer.

Sure enough, a slowdown in price growth has already started. Recent data from real estate agent Redfin showed that in August, the average U.S. home sold for less than asking price. That hadn’t happened since March 2021. In July, Zillow’s Home Value Index dropped for the first time in a decade.

If you're looking to buy a new home, it's important to know how much you can afford. Find out today.

With the help of a Mortgage Expert, you can get started with solid advice and valuable information. Click on your state to learn more.

Mortgage rates rise, while homebuyers struggle

One of the major drivers of the housing market turnaround is mortgage rates, which are soaring as the Federal Reserve raises its benchmark interest rate to combat inflation. This week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 5.89% — its highest level since 2008.

People are expecting that trend to continue: 61% of those surveyed by Fannie Mae said they think mortgage rates will rise over the next year, while just 11% said they expected them to fall.

Higher rates can help push down home prices, but they won’t necessarily make a tough housing market any easier to navigate. With borrowing costs continuing to rise amid the looming threat of a recession, it’s become increasingly difficult for families to afford to buy homes.

Combine that with the fact that many people expect home prices to fall in the coming months, and you have a recipe for both buyers and sellers dropping out of the market.

“Homebuyers [are] anticipating home price declines,” Fannie Mae Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Doug Duncan said in a statement, “and potential home-sellers not keen to give up their lower, fixed mortgage rate – contributing to a further cooling in home sales through the end of the year.”

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that a whopping 73% of people surveyed said they believe it’s a bad time to buy a home. That’s down 3 percentage points from July, but still 10 percentage points higher than the same time last year.

Ad

Looking to take advantage of a cooling housing market?

Find out how much you can borrow before you start looking. Click below to talk with a Mortgage expert.

Comments / 3

Related
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
Money

Housing Market Retreat: More Homes Are Selling for Below Asking Price

For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home is selling for less than its list price. That’s according to recent data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which uses a metric called the sale-to-list price ratio to track the relationship between a home’s listing price and its final sale price. The average sale-to-list-price ratio dropped to 99.8% over the four weeks ending on August 28 after consistently hovering above 100% since March 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Duncan
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Prices#Price Index#Home Sales#Housing Market#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Fannie Mae#The Census Bureau#Zillow#Home Value
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC News

Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
Money

Money

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy