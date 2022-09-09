Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Garbin's attorney requests immediate release for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence. Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was...
Tv20detroit.com
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend. Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
Tv20detroit.com
Sips & scares: 3 secret bars to open inside HUSH haunted house in Westland this fall
(WXYZ) — A secret bar program is coming to metro Detroit inside a haunted house, giving people the chance to enjoy scares and sips in the lead-up to Halloween. EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with HUSH Haunted Attractions in Westland for the secret bar program. Hidden throughout the three-part...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
Tv20detroit.com
You're not crazy, there actually is more construction in metro Detroit this year; here's why
(WXYZ) — Even with fall here, the orange barrels on our freeways and roads seem never-ending. If you think you've been getting stuck in traffic more often, you're probably right. That's because there are more road projects this year than last year, and it all comes down to funding....
