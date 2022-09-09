ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan gas prices rise slightly for the first time in weeks in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan saw a slight rise over the past week, the first time in weeks prices have gone up, according to AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices are up 2 cents from a week ago to an average of $3.85 per gallon. That's 11 cents less than this time last month and 67 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

