Branson, MO

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

By Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning.

A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a little after 2:30 am on September 9 and put out the fire. The fire mainly damaged the front of the condo.

One of the firefighters was taken to a hospital by ambulance for possible heat exhaustion.

