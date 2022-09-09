ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Central Florida prediction: Is the over in the Cards?

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oCji_0hoxpwWw00

The Louisville Cardinals had high hopes entering the season , with more than 80 percent of last year’s production returning. Then they went out and laid an egg in the opener, losing to Syracuse 31-7.

I’m pretty high on Syracuse and thought the Orange were undervalued coming into the season, so I’m not surprised they won that game. But Louisville getting blown out was head-scratching.

The final score was a bit misleading. Louisville turned the ball over three times and totaled just seven points in four trips inside the Syracuse 40. Quarterback Malik Cunningham played poorly, throwing for just 152 yards and committing all three of Louisville’s turnovers. I expect Louisville’s offense to bounce back on Friday against Central Florida.The Knights blasted overmatched South Carolina State 56-10 but this will be the defenses first real test of the season.

Betting on College Football?

Louisville’s team total for this game is set at 27.5. I think we’re seeing some value here because of how the Cardinals’ offense played in Week 1. That number was 30.5 heading into Syracuse.

In a game that should be high-scoring, I’ll back Louisville to go over its team total.

UCF vs. Louisville pick

Louisville Over 27.5 points -110 ( BetMGM )

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#College Football#South Carolina State#American Football#College Sports#The Louisville Cardinals#Orange#Knights#Ucf#Betmgm
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy