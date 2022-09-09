Read full article on original website
Related
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
In Style
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Love Levi’s Wedgie Jeans — And They’re on Sale on Amazon Today
Since 1853, Levi’s has assembled a star-studded fashion set for its iconic denim styles that fit like a dream. Today, its highly sought-after Wedgie Jeans, loved by Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdale, are on Amazon for 40% off, making them less than $45. Levi’s hip-huggers are not your standard baggy jeans. They’re high-waisted, but instead of flattening the behind, they feature a low-stretch denim fabric that plumps it up. The Wedgie jeans were inspired by the label’s vintage designs and are available in different styles and washes that lay the foundation for any outfit. More from WWDRed...
Ugly Shoes Are Back, Baby!
“Ugly” shoes have been buzzy for a few years now, and here at SELF, we’re not mad about it. As it turns out, this is one shoe trend that's surprisingly great for your feet. It started with high-fashion designer Balenciaga’s “dad sneakers” and its collaboration with Crocs, and was followed by Bottega Veneta’s iconic puddle booties. With an influx of TikTok influencers now touting more affordable options from brands like Hoka, Dansko, Ugg, and Birkenstock, the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Turns out we've all been curling our hair wrong
Ah, the curling wands, a sure-fire way to burn your fingers, on the bright side, if they're used correctly you'll look like you just stepped out of the salon. Well, it turns out that you've been using yours wrong this entire time, and here's how to use it properly:. A...
Lego in Focus is a brand new photography book with Lego characters
When I was a child, I used to spend hours playing with Lego that my dad once owned. I didn’t have the expensive sets you buy these days, such as the Apollo 13 rocket or the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, but I did have a collection of Lego men, an array of colorful bricks and boards to build things on, and the results were limitless (until I'd used up all the bricks, anyway).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
picturecorrect.com
Tips for Better Product Photography
Have you ever looked at a product photo and thought, “I could take better photos than that?”. Hi, I’m Chris Howlett – still life photographer from London UK. In this blog post, we’re going to show you how to take great product photos, using a few simple tips and tricks. So whether you’re a beginner photographer or an experienced pro, read on for some helpful advice!
ohmymag.co.uk
The shape of your belly button says a lot about you
Your belly button has no function after birth, in fact it is simply a scar left behind after the umbilical cord connecting you to your mother was severed. Maybe that explains why most people do not pay any attention to it. However, the shape of your navel says a lot about your personality, and that’s based on the art of divination known as omphilomancy. Here are the common belly button shapes and what the personality traits they are associated with, according to The Sun.
brides.com
How to Repurpose an Old Engagement Ring
There’s nothing more special than a family heirloom packed with sentimental memories and meaning. But if said ring is sitting in your jewelry box because it’s not your style or feels outdated—or maybe it's your own engagement ring that you've outgrown—it’s time to give it a new life. Luckily, updating your engagement ring or wedding stack over the years is totally normal. You’re probably not wearing the same fashion styles you wore five or fifteen years ago, so your ring preferences may change just as your closet does. After all, jewelry should be worn and enjoyed, not packed away!
13 best compact strollers for hassle-free travel with your little one
Small, smart and easy to use, compact prams are the answer to many parents’ prayers in the pushchair department. If you’re struggling to find space to store a pram in your house, have a small car boot or have to get public transport a lot these lightweight numbers are the solution.Compact prams are, well, small. They are both small when in use – useful for getting around tight corners in supermarkets or squeezing onto a bus or train. But they’re often really easy to fold down too, and become small little packages you can, quite often literally, sling over your...
CNET
Robots in New Jersey Make Great Pizza (Sorry, Humans)
When I first saw the Picnic automated pizza-making station demoed at the CES tech show in early 2020, I was skeptical. How could a machine dropping toppings be better than human hands? And does it taste any good?. Two and a half years later, we now have a pizza restaurant...
Cool, colorful and stylish bands to pair with your Apple Watch
Whether you need a durable band for working out or a cool, fashionable one for the office, there are plenty of Apple Watch bands to choose from. We rounded up our favorites from top brands including Apple, Nomad and more.
These $15 faceplates let you customize your Ring Doorbell
In the world of smart doorbells, Ring makes a ton of models and offers a package that has become quite popular amongst consumers. Not to mention that Ring's Video Doorbell Pro 2 is our pick for best doorbell, and the Video Doorbell 4 is the best wireless doorbell we've tested.
I made my own binoculars... out of cardboard!
This DIY build your own binoculars kit is eco-friendly, inexpensive, and fun to make at home
CARS・
Apartment Therapy
10 West Elm Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
The best products we’ve tested in April: Mechanical keyboards, robot mops and more
This year, we’ve already tested many dozens of products — from the best mechanical keyboards to robot mops to water bottles — to find the best products you need to make life better. Here are the winning products from April.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get A Ride-On Forklift For Your Kids That Actually Picks Stuff Up
This is the cutest ride-on especially for kids who love construction!. Remember that pedal-powered forklift we told you about years ago? Well, looks like it got an upgrade!. You can now get your kids a ride-on forklift that actually picks stuff up and get this – runs on a 12V 7 AH battery meaning your kids don’t have to pedal!
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
Comments / 0