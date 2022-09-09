ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Kwasniewski
3d ago

Wow, what a shock. A rare shooting on the east side. Cleveland is becoming Chicago. Run by democrats. That’s why these cities are so violent.

GeeV
3d ago

Protest here, protests there, yet killing each other... repeatedly. 3-4 murders, DAILY. It makes ZERO sense!!

Eugenia Still
2d ago

These things will definitely becoming to a suburban community near us all. Our politicians are making very concerning law changes..like the Illinois Safe-T- Act..where cash bond will nolonger be required for most crimes.. and If criminals ask for a trial they will be released within 90days..Our communities will be like purge everyday!! Is this what our new normal will look like? One city at a time like we're trial rats in some type of social experiment.. all intentional! The diabolical way our political system has been compromised is unfathomable..They nolonger represent the people..what happened and when did this happen 😳

cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Judge sets $1 million bond for Cleveland man accused of beating woman to death in city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Municipal Court judge set a $1 million bond for a man accused of murdering his friend last week in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Calvin Nettles, 50, of Cleveland was arrested Tuesday after police found Carly Capek, 38, dead inside of a bedroom in a home the two shared on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue. Nettles is charged with murder.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 2 teenagers shot on Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed to 3News that two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. An 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead inside apartment on city’s East Side; violence suspected

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police believe a man was beaten to death in an apartment on the city’s East Side. Jose A. Lacuer, 57, of Cleveland, was found dead about 11:15 a.m. Thursday inside of an apartment in the King Kennedy North High-Rise located in the 2500 block of East 59th Street, according to police. Lacuer was found with contusions over his body. The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority owns the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Who shot and killed 14-year-old Shayne Edwards while he was sleeping in his bed?

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
ELYRIA, OH

