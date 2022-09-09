Showrunners Coalition for Abortion Safety Responds to Studios’ Solutions, Announces Nearly $3 Million Raised for Relief

YouTube, the world’s largest streaming platform for music, announced that it has paid more than $6 billion to the music industry in the 12 months between July 2021 and June 2022 — some $2 billion more than it said it paid in the previous 12 months. Like last year, the announcement comes in the form of a blog post from the platform’s head of music, Lyor Cohen.

