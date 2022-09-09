Richard Sherman calls Dan Orlovsky a ‘homer’ for Matthew Stafford

We have a good old-fashioned duel between a quarterback and a cornerback in the media.

Richard Sherman and Dan Orlovsky sparred back and forth on Twitter amid Matthew Stafford’s poor performance as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams lost 31-10 at home to the Bills in the NFL season opener.

This all began when Sherman responded to a film breakdown from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who showed Bills defensive back Dane Jackson baiting Stafford into an interception.

Sherman touted this strategy by Jackson as being the “future” of cornerback play, and Orlovsky chimed in, essentially blaming the interception on a miscommunication between Stafford and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Dan Orlovsky backed up Matthew Stafford for three seasons in Detroit. Getty Images

Sherman disagreed. “Stafford being Stafford,” he wrote.

Orlovsky responded, “Sherm we don’t have to start 2022 like this champ cmon lol.”

Sherman stood his ground, tweeting, “Nothing to start. Led the league in picks last year. Just because he’s your buddy doesn’t mean the facts change.”

Richard Sherman and Dan Orlovsky’s Twitter exchange about Matt Stafford. Twitter

Orlovsky backed Stafford up on the Lions from 2014 through 2016, and defended his former teammate: “Led league in TDs last year and won the SB with as clutch a postseason as anyone at that position has ever had.”

Sherman was not on the same wavelength.

Richard Sherman called Dan Orlovsky a “homer” for defending Matthew Stafford. Getty Images

“Lmao clutch?” he asked. “Lmao (49ers’ Jaquiski) Tartt dropped the pick. Lmao laughable. You will be a homer for your friend. More power to you. The tape doesn’t match.”

Stafford threw for 5.9 yards per attempt and tossed three interceptions in Thursday’s loss to the Bills.

Sherman, a longtime cornerback for the Seahawks, Niners and Bucs, now is an analyst at Amazon and hosts a podcast for Colin Cowherd’s Volume media network. Orlovsky is an analyst at ESPN.