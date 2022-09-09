ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, ID

Final Sawtell Peak Fire update

ISLAND PARK (KIFI) - This will be the final report for the Sawtell Peak Fire. The fire is 37 acres with 100% containment and 66 personnel assigned to the incident.

The Sawtell Peak fire was transferred to CaribouTarghee NF Type 4 Team Thursday evening. The Ashton/Island Park Ranger District and forest personnel thank Wyoming Team 5 Incident Management Team for their hard work and dedication in managing this fire.

Crews will continue to implement the finalized fire suppression repair plan. A grader and water tender will continue to work the Sawtell Road to return to standard.

Closure Order

A Forest Closure Order remains in effect to protect public health and safety from the
effects of the Sawtell Peak Fire.

