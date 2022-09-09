ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision

By Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Limestone Road (SR 7) in Wilmington. As a result, Limestone Road (SR 7) in the area of Arundel Drive will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details will be released once they become available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

Travel Advisories – Delaware Department of Transportation (deldot.gov)

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 090922 1340

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 13, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Riverwalk Freedom Festival Planned for September 17 Trick or Treat night scheduled for Milford Business Fundraiser planned at local business for young child Delay in implementation of MPD Take Home Vehicle program Government & Politics Efficiency Smart program helps Milford residents save on electric ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Economic Development update provided to council

Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford provided City Council with an update on how the city’s economic development efforts were progressing. According to Bluhm, Milford’s economic growth continues to improve although additional efforts are necessary to encourage more businesses to locate or expand in Milford. “Some economic development that is confirmed, of course ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

