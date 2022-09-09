The Surprising Story Behind How Minnesota Got Its Name

Photo: Getty Images

William Shakespeare didn't take much stake into what goes into a name. In "Romeo and Juliet," the famous writer had Juliet say, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet." However, we would beg to differ with Shakespeare on how much a name matters.

That brings us to the whole purpose of this article: Have you ever wondered how your state got its name ? The names of all the 50 states reflect their histories — From the tribes native of the region to the European countries who colonized. While some state names are unconfirmed or disputed, the vast majority of them have definitive etymologies. Insider graciously compiled a list of how each state got its name . Here's what they found out about the great state of Minnesota:

According to State Symbols USA :

"The name Minnesota is based on the Dakota Sioux word 'Mnisota' (the native name for the Minnesota River) which means 'cloudy water' or 'sky-tinted water.' Many counties and locations in Minnesota are derived from native American languages including Cree, Sioux and Dakota."