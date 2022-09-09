ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Surprising Story Behind How Minnesota Got Its Name

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

William Shakespeare didn't take much stake into what goes into a name. In "Romeo and Juliet," the famous writer had Juliet say, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet." However, we would beg to differ with Shakespeare on how much a name matters.

That brings us to the whole purpose of this article: Have you ever wondered how your state got its name ? The names of all the 50 states reflect their histories — From the tribes native of the region to the European countries who colonized. While some state names are unconfirmed or disputed, the vast majority of them have definitive etymologies. Insider graciously compiled a list of how each state got its name . Here's what they found out about the great state of Minnesota:

"The Minnesota River's name comes from the Native American (more specifically the Dakota Sioux) word "mnisota," which means 'cloudy water.'"

According to State Symbols USA :

"The name Minnesota is based on the Dakota Sioux word 'Mnisota' (the native name for the Minnesota River) which means 'cloudy water' or 'sky-tinted water.' Many counties and locations in Minnesota are derived from native American languages including Cree, Sioux and Dakota."

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
101.3 KDWB

