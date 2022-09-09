Read full article on original website
Angela Bird
3d ago
Because she was a true Black Queen Warrior who used her voice to speak out loud and about equality and Justice for All rest in Paradise to greatness
pat Allen
3d ago
Who cares? The government waste too much time on nothing that matters now. The lady has gone on to be with God and these smart people are wasting time and money worrying, as usual, about what she did before she died, SERIOUSLY!!! Leave the dead alone and solve some real problems!!!!
Anita Trent
2d ago
it kills me how FBI is really the sheet wearing killers....but they need to worry about the Trump supporters...funny how they turn on each other
Aretha Franklin was subject of ‘repeated and disgusting’ FBI monitoring, unsealed 270-page file reveals
Aretha Franklin was monitored by the FBI for years, newly disclosed records reveal. Journalist Jenn Dize tweeted that she received the FBI files on the singer on Wednesday after she requested the documents “years ago” under the Freedom of Information Act.The 270-page file revealed several death threats and Ms Franklin’s friendships with Martin Luther King Jr and Angela Davis, according to The Guardian. While the files were not complete, Ms Dize said that the records revealed “repeated and disgusting suspicion of the famed Black singer, her work, and activists around her”. Ms Franklin died at home in Detriot, Michigan....
The FBI Closely Tracked Aretha Franklin's Appearances at Civil Rights Events
The FBI kept close tabs on R&B legend Aretha Franklin and her activity in the civil rights movement, newly released Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records show. The 270 pages of declassified FBI memos, released on the bureau website's FOIA vault, include a series of reports on the "communist infiltration" of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), whose first president was Martin Luther King Jr. The bureau said SCLC leadership "has taken a 'hate America' and a 'pro-communist' line, which the mass of Negroes will not recognize but which they will blindly follow."
Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death
The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
