Video Games

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden

Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - Launch Trailer. Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out the trailer for the RPG, from the creative minds of Yoko Taro, Keiichi Okabe, and Kimihiko Fujisaka.
#Rift#Steam Early Access#Gameplay#Video Game
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer

Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Details

Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5, and teases for this latest character have begun to drop in-game and via Riots socials.
Ib - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2022

Check out the reveal trailer for Ib, an upcoming 2D exploration adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change.
Technology
Video Games
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event

Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide

Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live

Today's Nintendo Direct has concluded with some pretty big announcements. If you're a fan of Nintendo Switch games, you may want to tune in and watch latest updates on upcoming titles for yourself. If you're wondering where you can watch the stream now that it's over, we've got you covered...
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2. Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
How to Get More Titles

Splatoon 3 features new customization options in the form of a SplatTag that players will see before and after matches. This includes equippable cosmetics like Titles, Banners, and Badges that you can both earn and unlock. This page includes all the different ways that you can unlock Titles in Splatoon 3.
Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide

If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
All Genshin Impact Codes September 2022

This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books. This page includes the now-expired Genshin 3.0 codes.
Breaking the Ice

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
JewelBeemon

Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit JewelBeemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On

When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
Tommy's Dam (Chapter 7)

Welcome to the Tommy's Dam chapter. Following the tragic events that concluded the previous chapter, Tommy's Dam will offer a small time skip, jumping to the fall. The walkthrough below will take us through the events after this time skip, including Joel reuniting with his brother and having some tough conversations with Ellie.
