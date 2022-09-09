Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now

Voters losing passion in the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may be the biggest obstacle in the recall effort.

During a video interview this week with the organizers of one of the signing events, I mentioned the tendency of voters to be highly focused on what is in front of them at the moment and lose interest in the actions of a politician over time. But I did say during the video interview that knowing LaToya Cantrell the way we have come to know her - there should be little doubt that Cantrell will continue to do and say things that will remind us all why she must be recalled. And on cue - Mayor Cantrell has done just that.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Cantrell was asked if she intended to pay the taxpayers back for the $29,000 extra she spent in taxpayers’ dollars to fly first class to Europe. Cantrell responded, “All expenses incurred doing business on behalf of the city of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the city of New Orleans.” Cantrell added , “One thing is clear; I do my job and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way.”

In a statement issued by Mayor Cantrell - she again played the race card saying, “Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world Black women walk in.” Mayor Cantrell is abusing the serious issue of race in America in an attempt to justify her arrogant entitlement. This use of race by Cantrell should be an insult to everyone who fought the real battle for equal rights in America.

There is nothing about Mayor Cantrell’s selfish decision to fly first class that is about race or the life of a Black woman in America. Furthermore, there is nothing about this controversy that is about the mayor’s safety. Mayor Cantrell is claiming that because she is a Black woman and mayor of the city of New Orleans - that she must fly first class for her safety while doing business for the city.

There do not appear to be any evidence indicating that an individual is physically safer flying in first class. To further demonstrate how ridiculous Cantrell’s claim is - her security person was traveling in coach.

Cantrell also initially blamed the controversy over her first class travel as a plot from Republicans to dethrone the first Black female mayor of New Orleans. Organizers of the recall effort assured me that not one Republican has been involved in a concerted attempt to remove Cantrell from office because of her race. And the fact that the two primary organizers are both Black - and one a Black female - destroys Cantrell’s superficial attempt to make the recall about race or about being a Black female.

Who has a more arrogant mentality: Mayor LaToya Cantrell or former President Donald Trump? Who would have expected that to be a legitimate question?

In the face of revelations that there is a city rule requiring city employees to book the least expansive flight available, Cantrell’s brazen refusal to pay back the taxpayers of New Orleans for her privileged travel is the epitome of arrogance and entitlement and exposes her as a politician who is in office to represent herself - not the people who elected her.

LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org .