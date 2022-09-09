ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now

By Scoot
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQlXS_0hoxpCMs00

Voters losing passion in the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may be the biggest obstacle in the recall effort.

During a video interview this week with the organizers of one of the signing events, I mentioned the tendency of voters to be highly focused on what is in front of them at the moment and lose interest in the actions of a politician over time. But I did say during the video interview that knowing LaToya Cantrell the way we have come to know her - there should be little doubt that Cantrell will continue to do and say things that will remind us all why she must be recalled. And on cue - Mayor Cantrell has done just that.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Cantrell was asked if she intended to pay the taxpayers back for the $29,000 extra she spent in taxpayers’ dollars to fly first class to Europe. Cantrell responded, “All expenses incurred doing business on behalf of the city of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the city of New Orleans.” Cantrell added , “One thing is clear; I do my job and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way.”

In a statement issued by Mayor Cantrell - she again played the race card saying, “Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world Black women walk in.” Mayor Cantrell is abusing the serious issue of race in America in an attempt to justify her arrogant entitlement. This use of race by Cantrell should be an insult to everyone who fought the real battle for equal rights in America.

There is nothing about Mayor Cantrell’s selfish decision to fly first class that is about race or the life of a Black woman in America. Furthermore, there is nothing about this controversy that is about the mayor’s safety. Mayor Cantrell is claiming that because she is a Black woman and mayor of the city of New Orleans - that she must fly first class for her safety while doing business for the city.

There do not appear to be any evidence indicating that an individual is physically safer flying in first class. To further demonstrate how ridiculous Cantrell’s claim is - her security person was traveling in coach.

Cantrell also initially blamed the controversy over her first class travel as a plot from Republicans to dethrone the first Black female mayor of New Orleans. Organizers of the recall effort assured me that not one Republican has been involved in a concerted attempt to remove Cantrell from office because of her race. And the fact that the two primary organizers are both Black - and one a Black female - destroys Cantrell’s superficial attempt to make the recall about race or about being a Black female.

Who has a more arrogant mentality: Mayor LaToya Cantrell or former President Donald Trump? Who would have expected that to be a legitimate question?

In the face of revelations that there is a city rule requiring city employees to book the least expansive flight available, Cantrell’s brazen refusal to pay back the taxpayers of New Orleans for her privileged travel is the epitome of arrogance and entitlement and exposes her as a politician who is in office to represent herself - not the people who elected her.

LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org .

Comments / 140

AP_001486.f494f393fc9b4a2481ccfa48e4dce582.1619
3d ago

Wow! It’s like she can’t get out of her own way. What a ridiculous decision and stupid thing to say that she won’t reimburse the city. Especially during an attempt to have her recalled. Where do I sign the petition to get rid of her?!?

Reply(13)
54
D'Gr8 Cornholio
3d ago

Did anyone expect her to come forward and pay it back? Mayor Cantell's behavior has shown consistently that she has an arrogant sense of entitlement, and plays the race card when she is pressed for straight forward answers to legitimate questions. Hopefully the City Council or the Attorney General will step up on behalf of the citizens of New Orleans to make her pay up.Latoya seems to be in "DAMAGE CONTROL" mode at this point in order to try to salvage what's left of her tarnished image. So we are probably going to see her giving a lot of special attention to lagging unfinished projects and issues that have been looming like a dark black cloud over the city for quite some time during her administration. So don't buy into her cherade that she is showing as of lately to try to hit the "RESET BUTTON" on what's left of her term in office. SIGN THE RECALL PETITION!!!!!

Reply(1)
34
Charles McMillin
3d ago

Tha Destroya makes it too easy ! I said a month ago she'd be playing the Ace of Race AND the Ace of Misogyny cards soon . It wasn't long sfter that ...

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists

NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Donald Trump
fox8live.com

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scoot#Race Card#Politics Local
an17.com

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox8live.com

Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy