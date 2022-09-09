Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police.

The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.

The boy was reportedly not in school at the time. Mona Edwards, founder of the NYC School Safety Coalition told 1010 WINS' Roger Stern there was a half day on Friday.

Authorities did not specify what condition he is in or where he was hit.

Police said the shooting may have occurred during a fight between two groups.