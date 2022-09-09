Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?

There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana.

Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances.

"We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there's a tiger loose in the North Houma area," Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot told WWL First News.

He says they have had calls of "some type of a large cat."

Police and animal control are taking steps to ensure there is no danger.

"We are taking the reports serious. We are making frequent patrols, just to make sure our community is safe," Theriot explained.

He says some traps have been deployed as well to catch any large cats, perhaps bobcats, that may be wandering in Houma.

While some posts and comments claim there is video of the tiger, we could not find any of it posted at the time this report was written.

