North Texas man pleads guilty in connection with the storming of the US Capitol

Federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia have racked up an other conviction of a North Texas in connection with the storming of the US Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year old Nicholas 'Nick' DeCarlo of Burleson pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a Congressional proceeding on January 6, 2021 when a mob of insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol.

DeCarlo was a co-host of a YouTube show called "Murder the Media."

DeCarlo and his friend Nicholas Ochs were photographed numerous times inside the US Capitol building during the riot.

Before leaving the Capitol grounds, DeCarlo allegedly wrote "MURDER THE MEDIA" in permanent marker on a door of the US Capitol building.

Ochs, the leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group in Hawaii, also pleaded guilty. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

