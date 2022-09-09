ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s car seat trade-in starts soon: How to get your coupon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carina Branson
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW ) – Target’s ever-popular car seat trade-in program is coming up once again.

Twice a year, Target collects old, used, expired, and damaged car seats in exchange for 20% off one car seat, one stroller, or select baby gear.

This fall’s Car Seat Trade-In takes place from Sept. 11-24. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

When you visit your local Target, you’ll be able to find a large box near the front of the store where you can place your old car seat. You’ll then have the chance to redeem a 20% off coupon on your Target app or through Target.com/circle .

McDonald’s brings back 80s-era menu item for a limited time

According to The Bump , those using a car seat for a child can tell if it is expired by looking for a small, white sticker somewhere on the seat with the date the seat expires. The website said other brands have information imprinted somewhere on the plastic shell of the seat. The Bump also offers information on where to find the date, listed by brand.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled through Waste Management to create new products like pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials.

“Target’s Car Seat Trade-in Event is one way we’re working together to achieve our Target Forward goal of zero waste to landfill in U.S. operations by 2030,” reads the Target website .

Since 2016, 1.97 million car seats have been recycled, resulting in 29.6 million pounds of car seat materials recycled.

WFLA’s Daisy Ruth contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

