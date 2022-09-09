‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders.
Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the recreation yard, officials said. The prison’s first responders performed life-saving measures on Rhodes until the arrival of local paramedics, who also worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced deceased at 10:32 a.m.
The prison was placed on lockdown as the State Capitol Police investigate. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The Department of Public Safety is also conducting an internal investigation.
A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons to include treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 7