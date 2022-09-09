ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Auto Show reflects availability, affordability still facing industry

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeu8o_0hoxoioR00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Auto Show has returned to Bartle Hall after being on hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the industry is still struggling to come back from supply shortages.

Anyone who’s tried to buy a vehicle this year knows it hasn’t been easy. A computer chip shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles, forcing many buyers to wait and pay sticker price or more.

Prices for used cars remain high, with buyers often paying more for a used car than what that same car cost to buy new.

Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran

At the auto show, there’s evidence of limited inventory for buyers, with the notable absence of displays from some manufacturers, including Honda. But when consumers are able to get a new car, show organizers claim the vehicles are better than they’ve ever been.

“Availability in the short term is going to continue as it is now,” Larry Carl, CEO of the Auto Dealers Association of Kansas City, said. “Forecasters and economic experts are looking at 2023 and possibly into 2024. This may be the new normal for still another 12 to 18 months. But it’s still very difficult to predict. Recent actions by the administration with the microchip investment may help that, but it’s going to take a while to get online.”

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has focused attention on electric vehicles, with the government offering a $7,500 tax credit on the purchase of an electric vehicle, beginning for most models next year.

Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Sept. 9-11

Many of the latest electric vehicles are on display for buyers to check out, including: Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Volkswagen ID-4, Kia EV-6 and a Subaru Solterra prototype.

There’s also an indoor electric vehicle ride along where consumers can see what it’s like to drive in an electric car.

Admission to the auto show, now through Sunday, is $20 per adult at the box office, or $15 each if purchased online at kcautoshow.com .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Used Cars#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kc Auto Show#The Kansas City Auto Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 16-18

Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Sanderson & Spirits – Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar Opens September 16. The Sanderson Sisters are returning once again this fall, and this time the three sisters...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy