Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle

Lubbock Police are asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery that left an employee with injuries back on Saturday, September 3rd. A press release from LPD says that the suspect walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man accused of threatening peace officer with electric saw

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adam Pelton, 26, of Lubbock was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of E Amherst street on August 4, according to the initial police report. According to the police report, the call...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said

LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday.  They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together. “We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday

POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
POST, TX
Talk 1340

