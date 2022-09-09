Read full article on original website
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
A Portrait of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON — WWD has captured photos of the British capital in mourning, hours before the queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace late Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will be moved to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state until Sept. 19, the day of her funeral at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles’ Staff ‘Livid’ Over Brutal Timing of Layoff News
King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.Read it at The Guardian
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Strike Fears Grow for Britain’s Busiest Container Port
Port of Felixstowe workers and employers remain locked in a contract dispute that’s set to see another eight-day strike hit Britain’s largest container port beginning Sept. 27. Unite the Union confirmed the strike on Tuesday following a membership vote where 82 percent of workers refused to accept the port’s current contract offer. The strike marks the second one following last month’s eight-day work stoppage. Unite alleges the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company’s decision to not change its wage offer essentially “ended pay talks.” The port’s offer stands at a 7 percent increase, plus 500 pounds ($575.81), retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. The union,...
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to Queen
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
