Steelers vs Bengals: WR Diontae Johnson says he's good to go on Sunday

It sounds like when the Pittsburgh Steelers taken on the Cincinnati Bengals this week, they will have their full wide receiver depth chart at their disposal. Diontae Johnson had been dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered in the last preseason game and his status was in question.

However, after practice on Friday Johnson re-assured that he is feeling good and plans to play this sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Johnson said. “My shoulder is getting better, a lot better. It feels a lot better. I am ready to go on Sunday.”

For Johnson it is all about pain management. If Johnson can deal with the hits he is sure to take and the pain it’ll bring he has an opportunity to help this new and hopefully improved passing offense. I look for Johnson to be somewhat limited and for him to make smart decisions in terms of contact to try to stay on the field.