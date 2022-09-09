ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating

Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Broncos’ bad coaching, NFL Week 1 reaction and more

The Denver Broncos lost in mind-numbing fashion to the Seattle Seahawks, plus Week 1 reaction and Week 2 gambling talk on Stacking The Box. Anytime you can kick a 64-yard field goal outdoors instead of allowing your $242 million quarterback take his chances on 4th and 5, you have to do it.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Lucas Giolito
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy