The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating
Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, September 13 (Braves Desperately Want to Get Back East)
The Atlanta Braves went from first place in the NL East and riding high into a West Coast trip to stuck out in California after losing three in a row and licking their wounds 1.5 games behind New York. The Braves play Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants tonight at 87-54, San Fran is 68-73.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Sept. 13 (L.A Keeps Wins Coming in Arizona)
The L.A. Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks continue their three-game series today from the desert. Los Angeles won last night’s game, 6-0, continuing its dominance over its NL West counterparts. Tonight, Dustin May (1-2, 4.29 ERA) steps to the mound against Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA). This is May’s first...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
MLB rumors: Yadier Molina managerial hire creates WBC drama for Puerto Rico
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named the manager of Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, causing GM Eduardo Perez to resign. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Perez resigned in part due to Molina being named manager of Team Puerto Rico. Yadi is in...
Commanders vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 2 (Both Offenses Rock in Motor City)
Two of the top offenses in football match up in Week 2 when the Washington Commanders head to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions. That's right, the Commanders and Lions after one week currently own elite NFL offenses up near the top of the NFL charts. Just as we all predicted.
Broncos’ bad coaching, NFL Week 1 reaction and more
The Denver Broncos lost in mind-numbing fashion to the Seattle Seahawks, plus Week 1 reaction and Week 2 gambling talk on Stacking The Box. Anytime you can kick a 64-yard field goal outdoors instead of allowing your $242 million quarterback take his chances on 4th and 5, you have to do it.
Cardinals magic number: Predicting when St. Louis will clinch (UPDATED)
The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching a playoff spot, as their magic number continues to decrease by the day. The NL Central, it would seem, belongs to St. Louis. The Milwaukee Brewers have faded into the abyss, and appear unlikely to make a serious run at the division crown, let alone the NL Wild Card.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (NBA Finals Odds Settling Ahead of Training Camp)
We've officially come to the dog days of the NBA offseason, as the Donovan Mitchell trade effectively ended the rumor mill and the big dominoes left to fall in the league. That's led to the NBA Finals odds coming to a standstill at FanDuel, but does that give us a chance to jump on a value candidate before training camp?
NBA・
T.J. Watt injury: Predicting Steelers record without defensive star
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to tread water until T.J. Watt can return in a month or so. While the Pittsburgh Steelers got good news in the T.J. Watt injury not being a season-ender, they are going to have to tread water until he gets back in late October at the very soonest.
