ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school

The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

New exhibition opens at Old Town Hall Museum

On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through Mullica Hill, leaving jagged scars through Harrison Township’s beautiful landscape and destroying homes and properties. Although the community has begun to heal and rebuild, evidence of the tornado’s path bears witness every day to the destruction that it caused. Some are still living in temporary housing as they endure the long process of rebuilding.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

New route offers space for recreation and scenic views

Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Norcross: Camden jobs ordinance makes good sense | Opinion

“Camden, NJ most dangerous in the US” was a headline from not even a decade ago followed a few months later by a far more optimistic headline: “Obama calls Camden a symbol of promise for the nation.” For the city’s residents, it was the worst of times followed by hope for the best of times.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddonfield, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rummage sale at Grace Church on Oct. 6

Grace Church’s semi-annual Rummage Sale will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the Church’s Parish Hall (rear building of 19 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield). As with the spring, the “best of the best” items will be spotlighted in the Boutique Room. Think quality items at bargain prices!
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics

The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Language Arts#Hopkins
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City

Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
mercerme.com

Construction on Scotch Road begins September 12

Roadway improvements and water main installation will be performed on Scotch Road, between Washington Crossing- Pennington Rd and Capital Way, starting on or about September 12. Work is expected to last 8-12 weeks and will be completed in phases.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What Happens in City Hall When Council Resigns?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

HMHS announces fall play, “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”

The students of the Haddonfield Memorial High School Drama Club are diligently working on their upcoming production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood.”. Robin Hood, with the help of a Merry Men-wannabe, turns this well-known legend into a hilarious romp through Sherwood Forest with surprises at every turn. This tongue-in-cheek version of the tale pits our charming-but-egotistical hero and his band of wood-dwellers against the evil Prince John and his haughty henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham. The prince plans to thwart Robin Hood’s plans to help the poor, using Maid Marian as a pawn. Audiences of all ages will howl with laughter as they cheer on Robin Hood in his quest to save the day and marry his one true love.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
CAMDEN, NJ
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy