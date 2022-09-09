The students of the Haddonfield Memorial High School Drama Club are diligently working on their upcoming production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood.”. Robin Hood, with the help of a Merry Men-wannabe, turns this well-known legend into a hilarious romp through Sherwood Forest with surprises at every turn. This tongue-in-cheek version of the tale pits our charming-but-egotistical hero and his band of wood-dwellers against the evil Prince John and his haughty henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham. The prince plans to thwart Robin Hood’s plans to help the poor, using Maid Marian as a pawn. Audiences of all ages will howl with laughter as they cheer on Robin Hood in his quest to save the day and marry his one true love.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO