Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield School District addresses misinformation disseminated near school
The following letter was sent by the Haddonfield School District on Sept. 8. This morning we became aware that some community members were handing out print materials to our parents as they took their children to school. The views expressed by this anonymous group contained numerous inaccuracies related to Health, SEL (social-emotional learning) and CRT (critical race theory) as they allegedly exist in our curricula.
thesunpapers.com
New exhibition opens at Old Town Hall Museum
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through Mullica Hill, leaving jagged scars through Harrison Township’s beautiful landscape and destroying homes and properties. Although the community has begun to heal and rebuild, evidence of the tornado’s path bears witness every day to the destruction that it caused. Some are still living in temporary housing as they endure the long process of rebuilding.
thesunpapers.com
New route offers space for recreation and scenic views
Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
Norcross: Camden jobs ordinance makes good sense | Opinion
“Camden, NJ most dangerous in the US” was a headline from not even a decade ago followed a few months later by a far more optimistic headline: “Obama calls Camden a symbol of promise for the nation.” For the city’s residents, it was the worst of times followed by hope for the best of times.
thesunpapers.com
Rummage sale at Grace Church on Oct. 6
Grace Church’s semi-annual Rummage Sale will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the Church’s Parish Hall (rear building of 19 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield). As with the spring, the “best of the best” items will be spotlighted in the Boutique Room. Think quality items at bargain prices!
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering Omicron-specific boosters at vaccine clinics
The Burlington County Health Department is launching new community vaccine clinics to bring COVID-19 shots back into local communities, including the new bivalent boosters aimed at older COVID-19 viral strains and newer Omicron variants. The new updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna offer stronger protection against the BA.4 and BA.5...
Food Truck Festival to Be Held In Falls Township. Read To Know When and Where
Looking to find a new favorite food spot? A food truck festival is set to be held in Falls Township this week, with tons of options for hungry locals. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times. The food truck festival is set to be held on Sept. 16 at Falls...
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City
Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
mercerme.com
Construction on Scotch Road begins September 12
Roadway improvements and water main installation will be performed on Scotch Road, between Washington Crossing- Pennington Rd and Capital Way, starting on or about September 12. Work is expected to last 8-12 weeks and will be completed in phases.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What Happens in City Hall When Council Resigns?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
thesunpapers.com
HMHS announces fall play, “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”
The students of the Haddonfield Memorial High School Drama Club are diligently working on their upcoming production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood.”. Robin Hood, with the help of a Merry Men-wannabe, turns this well-known legend into a hilarious romp through Sherwood Forest with surprises at every turn. This tongue-in-cheek version of the tale pits our charming-but-egotistical hero and his band of wood-dwellers against the evil Prince John and his haughty henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham. The prince plans to thwart Robin Hood’s plans to help the poor, using Maid Marian as a pawn. Audiences of all ages will howl with laughter as they cheer on Robin Hood in his quest to save the day and marry his one true love.
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Saturday Sept. 17. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads. “Motorists should give themselves plenty of time...
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
