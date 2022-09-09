Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Two Tennessee Vols win SEC Weekly awards
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WVLT) - Tennessee had two players earn Southeastern Conference weekly awards on Monday. Quarterback Hendon Hooker earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and defensive end Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The honor marks the second time that Hooker has been tabbed the...
rockytopinsider.com
Could College Gameday Come To Knoxville For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is back in the nation’s top 15 and preparing for Saturday’s matchup with Akron following its road win at Pitt. While the team’s focus in on Akron, it’s hard not to look ahead to the Florida matchup with Tennessee opening as 50-point favorites against the Zips.
Commits, Targets React to Tennessee's Overtime Victory Against Pitt
Josh Heupel called Tennessee's 34-27 overtime victory over then No.17 Pitt a "program victory" on Saturday night. "For our whole staff, man, this is a program win," Heupel said following the win. “It takes everybody, from me to our full-time coaches down to the equipment staff and everybody ...
Tennessee football still too low in both polls despite reaching top 20
It’s their highest ranking since starting 2-0 in 2020. After beating the Pittsburgh Panthers, who were ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll going into the game, Tennessee football is finally in the top 25 of both polls. In fact, they are even higher.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel dances in locker room after Vols’ win over Pittsburgh
The Tennessee Vols recorded a massive win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, winning 34-27 in a tightly contested game. Tennessee’s win over Pitt on the road improved the Vols’ record to 2-0 on the season. After the big win, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrated with his...
tigerdroppings.com
Colin Cowherd Says It Must Be 'Miserable' To Be Fan Of A Fan Of This SEC Team
No. 24 Tennessee made it a close one with No. 17 Pittsburgh on Saturday, coming out on top with a 34-27 overtime victory. It put Vols fans through the wringer, something Colin Cowherd needed to tweet about... (The Spun)
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
Kevin Hart announces Knoxville stand-up show
Kevin Hart, one of America's most popular comedians, is set to perform in Knoxville this fall.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
beckerspayer.com
'Cold, callous and inhumane': UnitedHealthcare, Envision battle in federal court
UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based Envision Healthcare have each filed a lawsuit against the other in a Tennessee federal court over a disagreement about payments for emergency care. The two organizations have been out of network with each other since Dec. 31, 2020, after the two parties were unable to reach an...
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
