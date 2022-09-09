Read full article on original website
Related
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 3 matchups in Class 6A?
For many Oregon schools, week three of high school football means it’s already time to start the conference schedule. Games are starting to matter and the stakes are getting higher. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts on who is going to win every football game...
Oregon coaches and fans take to social media, reacting to OSAA adding basketball shot clock
The shot clock is coming for Oregon high school basketball. Starting with the 2023-24 school year, OSAA varsity basketball teams will have 35 seconds to get a shot up or risk a turnover. This change was implemented by the OSAA executive committee, which met on Monday in Wilsonville.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0