ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog Who Smiles on Command Has Everyone Falling in Love

Dogs love to make their owners happy. When they successfully learn commands, they react positively because we get excited and praise them for their good work. One pup learned the ultimate command all on his own to always give his mom a serotonin boost, and we can't stop watching. TikTok...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandpa#Much Love#Dog#I Love You Baby#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#Expect3000
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
msn.com

Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best

Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
PETS
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy