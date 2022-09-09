ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA Physician General pushes importance of good oral health

York, PA — Pushing the message of good oral health, Pennsylvania’s Physicians General is making a case to see a dentist. “Poor oral health can affect your heart, your lungs, and can worsen diabetes as we get older,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Secretary of Health. During...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

STSD investing in teacher mental health

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Even before the pandemic teaching was regarded as one of the most stressful jobs. Teachers have been on the front lines of helping children in our community succeed. A local district is making small changes that they hope will make a big impact with teacher retention.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
local21news.com

Man convicted for drug trafficking and money laundering

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On September 13, The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Dwayne Sherman, 48, of Lancaster was convicted by a federal jury. Sherman was convicted for the laundering of money and drug trafficking conspiracy following a six-day trail. There was evidence...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

School put on lockdown for firearm reports in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Conestoga Valley High School was put on lockdown this morning at 10:24AM because of numerous reports received about a student who allegedly had a firearm in their possession, according to East Lampeter Township Police Department. Police say that the school administration had been alerted...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

'Major crash' roadway closed in Manheim Township, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Shortly after 8 a.m., on September 13, the Manheim Township Police Department was alerted of a crash on Route 283 eastbound between Manheim Pike and Route 30. Police say hazmat has been sent to the crash which involved a commercial vehicle. The road will be...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Flooded streets, aftermath of the rain

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The rain in Lewistown on September 12 was too much for the drains to handle. Danny Baitsell who captured the video believes "the drains are clogged again," saying "this hasn't happened in years." The flooded roadway captured the attention of the fire and police department...
LEWISTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooter identified in Lancaster Co. incident, DA says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Lancaster District Attorney's Office has officially identified the suspect involved in the Lancaster County standoff from Sunday morning. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez has officially been accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend inside a residence and shooting at police. According to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down York Road in Heidelberg Township. According to officials, it happened around 8:30 PM on Monday night on the 6800 block of York Road. Police say no one was injured but the roadway will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cloudy morning before the sun comes out

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some morning clouds and comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s to start our morning. Expect more sunshine to develop as we move through the day with highs in the upper 70s. STAYING DRY:. Things will remain dry the rest of the week with very...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

83-year-old killed in morning Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster investigated a two-vehicle crash that led to the death of an 83-year-old man. Police say that the accident occurred Friday morning at 8:49AM. An official report stated that an 83-year-old man, identified as Joseph Fisher, had attempted to make...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

