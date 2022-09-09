Read full article on original website
local21news.com
$1.07 billion of funding for opioid programs in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania is getting $1.07 billion as a result of the landmark opioid settlement with main distributors. Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined Dauphin County officials Monday to announce the funds coming to the state, and individual communities, to help them fight the opioid epidemic. He says it also holds the manufacturers accountable.
local21news.com
PA Physician General pushes importance of good oral health
York, PA — Pushing the message of good oral health, Pennsylvania’s Physicians General is making a case to see a dentist. “Poor oral health can affect your heart, your lungs, and can worsen diabetes as we get older,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, Acting Secretary of Health. During...
local21news.com
Mental health coordinator in one Dauphin Co. school district will assist students, staff
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Central Dauphin School District is putting a strong emphasis on mental health. The district is searching for a new mental health coordinator to work with local agencies and students to address mental health needs. The mental health coordinator will work with students to meet...
local21news.com
Central Dauphin teacher who was suspended over Pledge of Allegiance has been reinstated
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — A middle school teacher suspended without pay by the Central Dauphin School District will soon return to the classroom. Social Studies teacher, Sharon Davis was suspended without pay, after students slammed her for guilting them into standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Davis vehemently...
local21news.com
STSD investing in teacher mental health
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Even before the pandemic teaching was regarded as one of the most stressful jobs. Teachers have been on the front lines of helping children in our community succeed. A local district is making small changes that they hope will make a big impact with teacher retention.
local21news.com
Man convicted for drug trafficking and money laundering
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On September 13, The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Dwayne Sherman, 48, of Lancaster was convicted by a federal jury. Sherman was convicted for the laundering of money and drug trafficking conspiracy following a six-day trail. There was evidence...
local21news.com
School put on lockdown for firearm reports in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Conestoga Valley High School was put on lockdown this morning at 10:24AM because of numerous reports received about a student who allegedly had a firearm in their possession, according to East Lampeter Township Police Department. Police say that the school administration had been alerted...
local21news.com
Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster 4th year in a row
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Knoebels' Phoenix rollercoaster has been named the Best Wooden Rollercoaster for the fourth year in a row by Amusement Today's magazine. Knoebel family members accepted the award in San Antonio, Texas, which is the birthplace of the coaster that was built in Elysburg in...
local21news.com
'Major crash' roadway closed in Manheim Township, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Shortly after 8 a.m., on September 13, the Manheim Township Police Department was alerted of a crash on Route 283 eastbound between Manheim Pike and Route 30. Police say hazmat has been sent to the crash which involved a commercial vehicle. The road will be...
local21news.com
Flooded streets, aftermath of the rain
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The rain in Lewistown on September 12 was too much for the drains to handle. Danny Baitsell who captured the video believes "the drains are clogged again," saying "this hasn't happened in years." The flooded roadway captured the attention of the fire and police department...
local21news.com
Firefighter travels from PA to cross Ravenel Bridge in honor of those lost on 9/11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighter Dave Byerly came from Shrewsbury, PA to walk the Ravenel today in honor of those first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. Over the years, many first responders have done a "silent walk" over the...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
local21news.com
Shooter identified in Lancaster Co. incident, DA says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Lancaster District Attorney's Office has officially identified the suspect involved in the Lancaster County standoff from Sunday morning. 38-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez has officially been accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend inside a residence and shooting at police. According to...
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
local21news.com
18-year-old allegedly strangles girlfriend in York Co., police seek suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect from an incident that occurred on the 1100 block of Pine Court, where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, according to Northern York County Regional Police Department. Officials say that the situation occurred on August 25 at 1:36AM...
local21news.com
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down York Road in Heidelberg Township. According to officials, it happened around 8:30 PM on Monday night on the 6800 block of York Road. Police say no one was injured but the roadway will...
local21news.com
Cloudy morning before the sun comes out
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some morning clouds and comfortable temperatures in the middle 60s to start our morning. Expect more sunshine to develop as we move through the day with highs in the upper 70s. STAYING DRY:. Things will remain dry the rest of the week with very...
local21news.com
83-year-old killed in morning Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster investigated a two-vehicle crash that led to the death of an 83-year-old man. Police say that the accident occurred Friday morning at 8:49AM. An official report stated that an 83-year-old man, identified as Joseph Fisher, had attempted to make...
local21news.com
Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
local21news.com
Scattered showers to start the day before ending with a few thunderstorms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly cloudy skies we will have some scattered showers today along with a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few isolated storms could be severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some flash flooding is also possible in low lying and poor drainage areas.
