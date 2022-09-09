Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson volleyball just getting started: Win 13 of first 16 matches
The Hudson volleyball team’s motto this season is “Want it More,” and that desire to win has been on full display through the first three weeks of the season. Hudson volleyball vs Chippewa Falls (12 photos) After a season opening loss to Marshfield while going 3-1 at...
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: Local rivals set to clash in soccer and volleyball
New Richmond will see Hudson in soccer and River Falls in volleyball, while the Hudson football team faces a big game against Menomonie. The Tigers face a big test when they host the defending Big Rivers Conference and Division 1 state runner-up Raiders. New Richmond will be looking to beat Hudson for the first time as members of the BRC after going 0-2 against the Raiders in their debut season in the conference last year.
Hudson Star-Observer
Ann Healy
Ann Healy, age 100, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of John and Antonia Novotny on July 25, 1922 in Wahoo, NE. Ann grew up on a farm outside of Wahoo. She graduated from Wahoo High School. Ann worked in Lincoln, NE for the state of Nebraska where she met Joseph Healy. They were married in 1944 in Omaha, NE. After Joseph’s military service, they settled in New Richmond, WI where Joseph began a medical practice. They were blessed with four children. Following Joseph’s death, Ann obtained her college degree and worked as an Executive Housing Director for New Richmond, Amery, and Hudson. Ann loved traveling, antiquing, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was an independent, determined woman who would freely share her opinions. Her faith was extremely important to her. Memorials may be directed to Smile Train, March of Dimes, or organizations involved with mental health.
Hudson Star-Observer
Garthe Duxbury
“My farm is a heaven; here dwells rest, security, and happiness.” Garthe Ray Duxbury, 64, of Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin, passed away at his farm on September 5th, 2022. Born on January 8th, 1958, in La Crosse, WI, to Phyllis and Larry Duxbury, Garthe was the first of four children. Garthe’s schooling took him across Wisconsin, beginning and ending in Blair, WI; where fate brought him back to his high school sweetheart, Jill. They were united in marriage on September 3, 1977, at Blair First Lutheran Church. Together they raised three daughters.
Hudson Star-Observer
Edward “Scotty” Johnston
Edward “Scotty” Johnston was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 24, 1929. “Scotty” peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin. “Scotty” is survived by his wife Jule, of 41 years; his daughter, Kirsten Elles (Jason); his grandchildren,...
Hudson Star-Observer
Dorothy Nelson
Feb. 16, 1965 - Sept. 7, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dorothy Nelson, 57, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Fairview University Hospital. Services were previously held. Burial was in Kinnickinnic Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
Jerry Chester Brandt
Jerry Chester Brandt, age 84, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 on his morning walk in his neighborhood in River Falls. He was born the son of Chester and Beatrice Brandt on April 27, 1938 in Madison, WI. Jerry grew up in McFarland and Madison area graduating from Madison East High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry married Naomi Hagen on October 26, 1963 at Western Koshkonong Church. Jerry loved working as a banker and worked as a banker for 60 years. He also loved taking many night classes and later taught those classes. Jerry was a published author about his banking experiences. He was an avid golfer, singer, dancer, and actor. Jerry was a member of a barbershop chorus for many years. He was very active in every church he was apart of, working as an usher, treasurer, or singing in the choir. Jerry was determined and optimistic with a positive outlook on life. He was a member of the Shriners and Lion’s Club. He served as an officer for every Lion’s Club he was in over 40 years. Jerry visited 49 of 50 states only missing out on Hawaii and travelled many countries in Europe.
Hudson Star-Observer
Catherine “Cay” Smith
Catherine “Cay” Lee Smith (née Van Meter), age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away September 6, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1937, to John and Leona Van Meter. Cay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas H. Smith; her former husband, Richard B. Eubanks; her beloved older sister, Mary Ann Holyoke.
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle's only occupant was found deceased.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 12:12 p.m. Sunday on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
Mary Lou Pabst
Mary Lou Pabst, age 82, of Hammond, WI passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary Lou was born on September 16th, 1939 to George and Helen Landgren in St. Paul, MN. After her father’s death in 1943, her mother married James Padden of Erin, WI. Mary Lou attended school in Glenwood City, WI before graduating high school in Pasadena, CA.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
fox9.com
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties Sentenced
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties was sentenced in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
