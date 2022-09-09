The Billings Police Department’s Trespass Enforcement Program that focused on businesses in downtown Billings is now being offered for all businesses in the city. According to the press release from the city of Billings, the program allows police officers to issue trespass warnings, court summons, or arrests if the owner or manager of the business is not around. If an officer sees an individual or group using a business’s property doing activities unrelated to the business, the program allows them to act without contacting the on-call staff.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO