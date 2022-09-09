Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Yellowstone Historical Society, 5th annual Histories Mysteries
Renee Christiansen and Prudy Ladd with the Yellowstone Historical Society discuss the 5th annual Histories Mysteries starting October 15. The four-hour auto tour highlights the life of Calamity Jane in 19th-century Billings. You can purchase tickets for Histories Mysteries at any 3Gs convenience store.
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
Catching feral cats: Billings woman making a difference
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
yourbigsky.com
RiverStone Health now offering new Omicron booster
Even if you have the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, it’s recommended to get vaccinations updated to offer stronger protection against Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Omicron is the predominant type of the virus circulating in Yellowstone County and throughout the United States. RiverStone Health is offering the booster now.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Juveniles Doing THIS in Billings Are Big Cause For Concern (OPINION)
So once again it was time for our weekend shooting in town but fortunately, no one was hurt this time. Two drive-by shootings occurred Saturday that involved two different shootings and three juveniles have been detained. Juveniles. The destruction of the American family unit and the absence of a strong...
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Billings Clinic opens its doors this week, grand opening set for Oct. 15
Billings Clinic has been under construction for the last two years now as the doors are ready to open to the public on Tuesday its ready to welcome the community inside.
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
yourbigsky.com
Enforcement Program helping Billings businesses
The Billings Police Department’s Trespass Enforcement Program that focused on businesses in downtown Billings is now being offered for all businesses in the city. According to the press release from the city of Billings, the program allows police officers to issue trespass warnings, court summons, or arrests if the owner or manager of the business is not around. If an officer sees an individual or group using a business’s property doing activities unrelated to the business, the program allows them to act without contacting the on-call staff.
cowboystatedaily.com
National Guard Airlifts Stranded Front-End Loader Stuck In Remnants Of Yellowstone Flood
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Yellowstone National Park had a massive problem — in the form of a stranded front-end loader – the National Guard had a massive solution, in the form of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The Guard was called on August...
KULR8
Law enforcement searching for two Yellowstone County Detention Center escapees
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working...
yourbigsky.com
Check out these ‘spooky’ events happening in Billings
October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.
KULR8
Human remains found at Tongue River State Park likely 'historic'
HARDIN, Mont. - Human remains that were found at the Tongue River State Park are believed to be historic. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks advised the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office after a fisherman reported a human skull at the state park on Sept. 2. Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
yourbigsky.com
Updates for 1-90 Yellowstone River Project
Drivers using the east and westbound lanes along the I-90 of the Yellowstone River Project are asked to use the zipper merge method when merging into traffic. This method is the safest, quickest, and most courteous way to merge into traffic in these work zones. Drivers wait until the designated...
KULR8
Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
Multiple-structure fire in Laurel sends one to hospital
Laurel Police Department Sgt. Jared Anglin said the fire department was able to control the fire before it spread to surrounding homes.
yourbigsky.com
2 country artists kick off the new season at ABT
The Alberta Bair Theater (ABT) in Billings, Montana, welcomes country artists Collin Raye and special guest Aaron Tippin to the stage on September 15 at 7:30 pm. This marks the theater’s official start of the 2022-2023 season!. According to the ABT press release, Collin Raye is a well-known country...
City of Billings working on solution for traffic issues in Billings Heights
Two children have been struck by cars on Lake Elmo Drive this year while waiting for the school bus. Parents in the Billings Heights area say they have had enough.
