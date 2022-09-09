Read full article on original website
Rainfall totals: September 11th-12th
Princeton – 2.37″. The forecast turned out pretty well for areas west of the Illinois River and along I-80 where totals generally ranged from 0.50″ to 2.00″. There was a sharp gradient east of the Illinois River where a dry slot kept showers a bit more scattered and allowed rain to tapper off Sunday afternoon. While this was not surprising, rainfall amounts in these areas ended up under 0.25″ and were lower than expected.
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT (AP) — United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company’s alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts...
When could the Fall foliage colors peak in Central Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent stretch of cool weather in Central Illinois gave us a taste of fall for a few days, and while these cooler temperatures are not expected to stick around long, it is a reminder that fall is certainly on the way. While not everyone is in love with the idea of summer coming to an end, most can appreciate the beauty that comes with the changing foliage.
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Ameren Illinois and a conservation group team up to bring in native plants
Hanna City, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois and Pheasants and Quail Forever, a national conservation organization, have teamed up, and they’re swapping out 18 acres of non-native plants for plants that benefit both the local ecosystem at Wildlife Prairie Park and the company. “This area was full of...
