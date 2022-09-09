PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent stretch of cool weather in Central Illinois gave us a taste of fall for a few days, and while these cooler temperatures are not expected to stick around long, it is a reminder that fall is certainly on the way. While not everyone is in love with the idea of summer coming to an end, most can appreciate the beauty that comes with the changing foliage.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO