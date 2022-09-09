Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011.
Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another.
According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, for a female victim who claimed she was raped and that someone else in the home was shot and killed.Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound
Officers say while clearing the home they observed a man lying dead in the kitchen, near the base of the stairs. The murder victim was identified as Caesar Robles.
The female victim told police that when Gonzalez-Aguirre came to her house, he woke her up early in the morning and dragged her by her hair out of bed, pointed a gun at her, and sexually assaulted her.
After the assault, police say Gonzalez came into contact with Robless, where he shot him. Gonzalez then fled from the scene.
According to a criminal docket, Gonzalez-Aguirre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Thursday who denied bail stating Gonzalez-Aguirre is a flight risk and a danger to society.
Gonzalez-Aguirre is remanded to the Luzerne County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22 at 8:30 a.m. He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful restraint/serious bodily harm, IDSI forcible compulsion, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and recklessly endangering another person.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 15