ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011.

Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another.

According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, for a female victim who claimed she was raped and that someone else in the home was shot and killed.

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

Officers say while clearing the home they observed a man lying dead in the kitchen, near the base of the stairs. The murder victim was identified as Caesar Robles.

The female victim told police that when Gonzalez-Aguirre came to her house, he woke her up early in the morning and dragged her by her hair out of bed, pointed a gun at her, and sexually assaulted her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nI2t_0hoxin0o00

After the assault, police say Gonzalez came into contact with Robless, where he shot him. Gonzalez then fled from the scene.

According to a criminal docket, Gonzalez-Aguirre was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Thursday who denied bail stating Gonzalez-Aguirre is a flight risk and a danger to society.

Gonzalez-Aguirre is remanded to the Luzerne County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 22 at 8:30 a.m. He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful restraint/serious bodily harm, IDSI forcible compulsion, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Police: Suspect in custody after robbing girlfriend

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday afternoon, Old Lycoming Township Police Department apprehended a robbery suspect after he stole from his girlfriend. Police say on Thursday, September 12 at approximately 3:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township in response to a robbery that had recently occurred. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy woman charged for allegedly assaulting another woman

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made contact with each other. Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man taken into custody after gunshots ring out in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Allentown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Law Street shortly before noon, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Arriving officers saw...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hazleton, PA
City
Home, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

PSP: Police chase man after multiple thefts worth $5K

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man that lead them on a chase after they say he stole over $5,000 worth of items from multiple stores. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5 around 6:50 p.m., a search was issued for a silver Dodge Durango suspected of being involved in […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#The Luzerne County Prison
WBRE

Two men wanted in alleged bar fight shooting

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting that started out as a bar fight early Sunday that left one man injured. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, around 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Capitol Bar in the 40 block of […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for unlawful possession of AR-15

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man they say had unlawful possession of a loaded AR-15. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 23 around 4:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man from Greentown, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, troopers say they found the man to be […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of having loaded gun near child, drugs in underwear

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A previously convicted felon was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of children and drug possession. According to officials, Hughestown police conducted a traffic stop on Margius Soffner, age 27, around 9:48 p.m. on September 9. According to the affidavit, Soffner had just picked up his six-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after robbery in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing charges in an assault and robbery in downtown Allentown. The strong arm robbery was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seventh Street, police said Monday. Officers found a man with minor injuries who said he was assaulted and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Snyder County woman faces felony charges for third retail theft

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Felony retail theft charges were filed last week against a Snyder County woman who allegedly under-rang $50 worth of items at the Selinsgrove Walmart store. State police at Selinsgrove say Keisha M. Zechman, 36, of Mount Pleasant Mills, used a credit card at a self-checkout on July 15 and under-rang several items at the store on N. Susquehanna Trail. When Walmart's loss prevention department searched the credit...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
WBRE

Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
READING, PA
skooknews.com

$8,000 Worth of Copper Piping Stolen from Home near Pine Grove

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary that occurred in Washington Township. According to police, on September 7th, 2022, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks responded to a home at 3861 Sweet Arrow Lake Road for a report of a theft. Police say approximately $8,000 worth...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WBRE

One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy