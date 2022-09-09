ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
wegotthiscovered.com

A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem

If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know

Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
wegotthiscovered.com

A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security

Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ director revealed at D23, and it’s a familiar MCU face

Marvel has announced the new director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film at the D23 Expo’s Marvel Studios panel. The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024. While Jon Watts, the director of the three MCU Spider-Man films, was attached to direct, he departed the project in April 2022. The new director has been announced, and it is none other than the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. Shakman reportedly walked away from a Star Trek project earlier in the year to clear his schedule for Fantastic Four. He also directed many episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia — meaning people’s fan casting of that cast as the Fantastic Four, and Danny DeVito as the Thing, is that much closer to being realized.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Crown’ surges on Netflix for obvious reasons, but the monarchy still can’t defeat ‘Cobra Kai’

Surprising absolutely no one, The Crown has risen up through the ranks on Netflix over the past week, in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Naturally, with the British Royal Family dominating the news, folks are revisiting the acclaimed period drama that details the reign of the late, much-missed monarch. On any other week, The Crown would no doubt hit the top spot, too, but as of now it’s being kept in second place by the latest season of another Netflix smash: Cobra Kai.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain

For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
