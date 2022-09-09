Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Princess Diana Killed By A Lie About Prince Charles Bedding William, Harry's Nanny? Heartbreaking Truth Exposed After 25 Years
Princess Diana went to her grave believing that Prince Charles had a steamy affair with the nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, who had an abortion when the future King got her pregnant, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Prince Harry Will Reportedly Be Left Out of a Royal Family Tradition at the Queen's Funeral
While the rest of the men in the royal family will proudly wear their military uniforms to Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral and vigil on September 19, Prince Harry will not be allowed to do the same, despite his status as a war veteran with active service experience in Afghanistan and a decade spent in the British army. Royal expert Omid Scobie reported earlier today that “only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform” to events honoring the Queen this coming week, a distinction that counts out both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. However, Scobie has further learned that Andrew will...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket
The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Meghan's Public Windsor Appearance Has Twitter In A Tizzy For A Very Unexpected Reason
Royal watchers were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of Windsor Castle on September 10. Harry and William have always held a special place in people's hearts since they were boys, but have been famously feuding for years. There are claims that Harry and William's feud started way earlier than most thought, and the war of words between King Charles and Princess Diana's sons has been heartbreaking for many. But despite tension on display, Meghan's public Windsor appearance has Twitter in a tizzy for a very unexpected reason.
What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While...
