Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating

Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs

A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
