Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals fans think Max Kellerman insinuated Albert Pujols is cheating
Cardinals fans are unhappy with ESPN analyst Max Kellerman for his segment on future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols’ sudden resurgence. Pujols is having a career resurgence of sorts in St. Louis, as he’s just three home runs away from 700. It’s his final year, as well, making it all the more incredible that he’s put up some incredible power numbers.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Cardinals-Brewers and Rockies-White Sox Picks on 2-for-2 Tuesday)
I’ve been trying to sell No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets to you all summer, if you’re not in by now, you never will be. Let’s get right to the picks because we’re going 2-for-2, it’s a two-for-Tuesday. Best NRFI Bet...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, September 13 (Braves Desperately Want to Get Back East)
The Atlanta Braves went from first place in the NL East and riding high into a West Coast trip to stuck out in California after losing three in a row and licking their wounds 1.5 games behind New York. The Braves play Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants tonight at 87-54, San Fran is 68-73.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Sept. 13 (L.A Keeps Wins Coming in Arizona)
The L.A. Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks continue their three-game series today from the desert. Los Angeles won last night’s game, 6-0, continuing its dominance over its NL West counterparts. Tonight, Dustin May (1-2, 4.29 ERA) steps to the mound against Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09 ERA). This is May’s first...
MLB rumors: Yadier Molina managerial hire creates WBC drama for Puerto Rico
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named the manager of Team Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic, causing GM Eduardo Perez to resign. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Perez resigned in part due to Molina being named manager of Team Puerto Rico. Yadi is in...
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs
A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
FanSided
282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0