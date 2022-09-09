ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot

This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever

Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
‘The Crown’ surges on Netflix for obvious reasons, but the monarchy still can’t defeat ‘Cobra Kai’

Surprising absolutely no one, The Crown has risen up through the ranks on Netflix over the past week, in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Naturally, with the British Royal Family dominating the news, folks are revisiting the acclaimed period drama that details the reign of the late, much-missed monarch. On any other week, The Crown would no doubt hit the top spot, too, but as of now it’s being kept in second place by the latest season of another Netflix smash: Cobra Kai.
A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem

If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success

True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know

Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
‘Babylon’ trailer already has everyone obsessing over Margot Robbie

A brand new trailer for Damien Chazelle’s zany period piece Babylon dropped earlier today, treating the internet to two and a half minutes of electrically unbridled, inexplicably lavish, and entirely unfathomable shenanigans, including but not limited to a clash of between gladiator armies, and a party-crashing elephant. But rounding...
‘The Little Mermaid’ star reveals how she approached a brand new Ariel

Next year, Disney will bring The Little Mermaid to live-action formats as part of their cartoons-to-remake cash cow pipeline. It stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the titular character, and, now, she is revealing how she approached doing her version. Bailey speaks about her role in an article published...
