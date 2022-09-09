Read full article on original website
TRUE
3d ago
Gruesome Newsome LOVES to issue State of Emergency orders so he can sign laws without citizens consent through executive order privileges
Marvin Jones
3d ago
They're all set to blame anyone else for the disaster happening to our forest due to their BS rules
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
KSBW.com
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
tmonews.com
Select counties in California affected by PSPS
In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency Over Mosquito, Fairview Wildfires
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a new state of emergency on Thursday over two wildfires raging in the state: The Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer Counties, as well as the Fairview Fire in Riverside County. As of Friday morning, the Mosquito Fire has grown to 14,250 acres across both...
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
SFGate
California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
California Moves to Set up Gov. Newsom’s New ‘CARE’ Courts for Mentally Ill on Streets
In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court proposal swept through the state Legislature...
Bakersfield Channel
First monkeypox death reported in L.A. County
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox involving a Los Angeles County resident. The department has expressed their heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved on.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
chicosol.org
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
NBC Bay Area
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. A flood watch will be in effect until Monday night for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Communities...
Phys.org
Massive California fire eases with rains
California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
