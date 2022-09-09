PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared. Tomlin said Tuesday the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table. “We’re encouraged and we’ll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what’s appropriate,” Tomlin said. Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati while attempting to sack the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Watt walked off the field with Steelers physician Dr. James Bradley and went straight to the locker room. He declined interview requests on Monday but appeared to be upbeat.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO