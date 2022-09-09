Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light.
A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of Huntington, ISP said. Around 1:20 a.m., an ISP trooper attempted to pull over a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck driving on State Road 22 near I-69 for running a red light and having a broken plate light.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified by ISP as Hill, allegedly didn’t stop and the trooper started a pursuit. The chase ended, ISP said, when Hill stopped the car on Jackson Street near CR-1000 W in Delaware County and was taken into custody without further incident.
Further investigation into Hill showed that he was driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant, ISP said, for failing to appear in court for a theft charge out of Madison County.
ISP said in a release Friday that Hill now faces additional charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended with a prior conviction and is being held in Grant County jail.
